‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Gets First Teaser at FX (Video)

FX has shared the first teaser for the upcoming third season of “American Crime Story,” which will delve into the story of Monica Lewinsky’s time as a White House intern.



The short clip shows Lewinsky — played by “Booksmart” star Beanie Feldstein — making her way to the Oval Office to deliver a gift to “Bill” as ominous music plays in the background. “The president of the United States had a secret affair with a 22-year-old intern,” the on-screen text reminds viewers.



Written by Sarah Burgess, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” centers on the “national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.” It is set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 7.



In addition to Feldstein, the series also stars Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.



The show, from 20th Television and FX Productions, is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Michael Uppendahl.



