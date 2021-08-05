Richard Trumka, Longtime AFL-CIO President, Dies at 72

Richard Trumka, the longtime president of the AFL-CIO, died on Thursday at the age of 72, the labor organization announced. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.



Trumka’s death was noted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate floor during his morning speech. “The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most,” Schumer said.



“Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America’s labor movement,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “He was a relentless champion of workers’ rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more. He was also a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, coach, colleague and friend.”



Most of Hollywood’s labor guilds are affiliated with the AFL-CIO through the Department of Professional Employees, which includes SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the Directors Guild of America, WGA East, the Actors Equity Association, and the American Federation of Musicians. SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris called Trumka an “influential and inspirational leader” in a statement sent by the guild.



“I am devastated to learn of Rich’s passing today,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “SAG-AFTRA members and all workers have lost a true champion and ally. First and always, a working man, Rich was also an incredible labor leader and a deeply admired voice for the voiceless. He was more than a fellow labor advocate, activist and warrior for the working class; he was my friend and partner.”



“He gave his all for the betterment of workers and improved countless lives yet remained at heart, the coal miner from Nemacolin. He was a man of the people. This is not only a huge loss for union members, but for all workers,” Carteris added. “We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all our brothers and sisters in the global fight for workers.”



More to come…



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Marcia Nasatir, Pathbreaking Studio Exec and Producer, Dies at 95



Alvin Ing, Star of Broadway's 'Flower Drum Song' and 'Pacific Overtures,' Dies at 89



Anna Gross, Film Exec Behind 'The Neverending Story,' Dies at 68