‘The View’ Tops All Daytime Talk and News Shows for First Season in 24-Year History

“The View” has finished Season 24 as the No. 1 daytime talk or news program in both households and total viewers — the first time that’s ever been the case.



The first-place finish counts all daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programming. It does not count daytime shows like “The Young and the Restless,” “Judge Judy” and “The Price is Right.”



“The View” grew 1% in total viewers from Season 23 (2.724 million) to 24 (2.743 million). That may not seem like a sizable increase, but it is a sizable achievement these days. Generally speaking, all linear TV ratings are heading in the opposite direction — and fairly rapidly.



And it went out with a bang: Meghan McCain’s final week averaged 2.359 million total viewers, up 8% from the prior week, according to Nielsen. That was a five-week high. Of that sum, the show’s 236,000 female viewers 18-49 was a 5% improvement week to week.



Due to ABC News’ live special on the results of the Andrew Cuomo investigation, “The View” was retitled to “View” last Tuesday, which means that final week’s numbers are the averages of just Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.



After four years, McCain’s final day on “The View” was Friday. The conservative personality’s farewell episode was marked by more smiles and well-wishes than you might have expected. After a montage of some of McCain’s highlights from the show played, she signed off by thanking “The View” cast, crew and audience for allowing her to “give my opinion and show my perspective.”



“I don’t know what else to say, other than, thank you all so much, again, for the privilege and honor that it has been for the past four years to work on this show,” McCain began. “It really has been incredible. It will be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You women have been so incredible to work with, the crew, the producers, everyone works so hard. And, honestly, the audience, giving me four years to give my opinion and show my perspective.”



She also joked about hoping executive producer Brian Teta could “forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past four years, as much as I probably have.”



McCain announced her departure in early July.