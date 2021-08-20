Arizona COVID-19 update: State reports over 3,000 new cases and 53 new known deaths
Published
Arizona's seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases was at 2,941 on Aug. 20, 2021, compared with 2,604 one week earlier.
Published
Arizona's seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases was at 2,941 on Aug. 20, 2021, compared with 2,604 one week earlier.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 694,552. The total number of confirmed deaths is now..
[NFA] The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to..