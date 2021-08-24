Airbnb Will Give 20,000 Afghan Refugees Temporary Housing
Published
Aid groups say there's an urgent need for housing for tens of thousands refugees from Afghanistan as they begin to resettle around the world.Full Article
Published
Aid groups say there's an urgent need for housing for tens of thousands refugees from Afghanistan as they begin to resettle around the world.Full Article
Airbnb — and their partner nonprofit organization Airbnb.org — announced on Tuesday that it will provide temporary housing to..