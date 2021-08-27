‘Morning Joe’ Slams Fox News for Promoting Livestock Deworming Medication to Humans (Video)

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” lamented how many Americans are taking livestock deworming medication in the false hopes of preventing or treating COVID-19 — and slammed Fox News’ opinion hosts for promoting the drug.



“Unfortunately here. we’re talking about people that are guiding Americans to use deworming treatment for cows,” said host Joe Scarborough after playing clips of Fox News primetime stars like Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity discussing ivermectin, the drug in question.



Scarborough contrasted the promotion of an animal drug untested in humans — and in fact dismissed as unsafe for human use — to Fox News personalities’ willingness to question the proven safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine developed under the Trump administration.



“We’ve talked about this a good bit and something we’ll never understand is this resistance to the vaccine — the safest vaccine, as we heard yesterday,” he said.



Scarborough and co-host Willie Geist shared reports that ivermectin exposure calls to the Alabama poison control center have doubled recently and storeowners who sell the drug have reported they can’t keep it on the shelves.



The MSNBC hosts referred viewers back to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration. Last week, the FDA warned against humans taking the drug, tweeting, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”



A rep for Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.