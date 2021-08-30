Caldor Fire moves closer to California's South Lake Tahoe, forcing more evacuations
California's Caldor Fire forced additional evacuations on Sunday as firefighters continued to battle the flames.Full Article
Watch VideoFire officials ordered more evacuations near Lake Tahoe and told other residents to be ready to leave as a destructive..
Highway 50 near Twin Bridges closed due to erratic flames. There are reports that the fire damaged the area of Camp Sacramento.