Dennis Rodman’s ’48 Hours in Vegas’ From ‘The Last Dance’ Doc to Become Feature Film for Lionsgate

One of the highlights of last year’s Chicago Bulls docuseries “The Last Dance” was Dennis Rodman’s wild trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals, and now that trip will be turned into a film by Lionsgate called “48 Hours In Vegas.”



Rodman will serve as an executive producer on the film with “Animaniacs” writer Jordan Vandina penning the script and Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood producing through Lord Miller. Ari Lubet and Will Allegra will also serve as executive producers.



Rodman’s vacation was the subject of a cliffhanger ending during episode 3 of “The Last Dance.” Rodman, who had taken on more responsibility on the team while Scottie Pippen was out with an injury during the 1998 NBA season, was pushed to the brink of burnout, leading to a meeting between him, Michael Jordan and head coach Phil Jackson.



“When Scottie was out, Dennis was a model citizen, to the point where it was driving him f—ing insane,” Jordan said on the docuseries. “So, when Scottie came back, Dennis wanted to take a vacation.”



“48 Hours in Vegas” will explore the wild bender that Rodman enjoyed during that vacation, which according to Jordan ended with him finding Rodman hungover while his then-girlfriend Carmen Electra hid herself. The film will focus in particular on a budding relationship between Rodman and a skittish assistant GM during the trip.



“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane.



“We could not be more thrilled to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will, and Jordan, and above all, Dennis, whose amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie. You think you know anything about ’The Worm?’ Just you wait!” he added.



“Dennis refused to follow the herd,” said Lord and Miller. “That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly.”



Aaron Edmonds and Jorge Alfaro Silva will oversee for the studio. Bonnie Stylides closed the deals for Lionsgate. Vandina is repped by United Talent and 3Arts. Rodman is repped by manager Steven Simon of Prince Marketing Group and attorney Annika K. Vanghagen.



