Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Gets Sequel at Disney

Dwayne Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” will be getting a sequel, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.



The film, released at the end of July, just passed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. Emily Blunt and Johnson are set to return as Dr. Lily Houghton and skipper Frank Wolff, as is director Jaume Collet-Serra and co-writer Michael Green. The first film’s producers, John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, are also set to return. Scott Sheldon will also executive produce the sequel.



The film grossed more than $35 million at the box office and more than $30 million on Disney+ Premier Access its opening weekend. Globally, the film has now grossed $187 million, with an A- CinemaScore and 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.



The first movie had been in the works for over 15 years and is based off the Disneyland ride. “Jungle Cruise” also starred Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti.



Collet-Serra will next direct “Black Adam,” which also stars Johnson. He is represented by LBI Management and Greenberg Glusker. Johnson will next star in “Red Notice” for Netflix, and “Black Adam” for New Line. He is represented by WME, The Garcia Companies and Jonesworks.



Blunt also most recently starred in “A Quiet Place Part II” and is represented by CAA and Slate PR.



