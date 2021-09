NEW YORK --- She ran New York City's Sanitation Department and now she's been appointed as Gov. Kathy Hochul's director of state operations. Kathryn Garcia was one of two senior appointments made by Hochul on Wednesday. She also selected Neysa Alsina as a special advisor on pandemic relief. "Kathryn Garcia and Neysa Alsina are tremendously accomplished and dedicated public servants," Hochul [...]