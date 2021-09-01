Mets’ Acting GM Zack Scott Arrested On DWI Charge In White Plains
Published
The Mets' acting general manager was pulled over for erratic driving in the early morning hours of Tuesday and is now being charged with DWI, police say.Full Article
Published
The Mets' acting general manager was pulled over for erratic driving in the early morning hours of Tuesday and is now being charged with DWI, police say.Full Article
According to a police report, Scott -- who took over as GM when Jared Porter was fired -- was arrested after an officer found him..
Mets General Manager Zack Scott was arrested Tuesday for driving while intoxicated, police and team officials confirmed Wednesday...