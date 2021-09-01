Mets acting general manager Zack Scott facing DWI charge
According to a police report, Scott -- who took over as GM when Jared Porter was fired -- was arrested after an officer found him asleep in a car early Tuesday morning.
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott will not join the team for its upcoming road trip after he was arrested for an alleged DUI,..