Meghan McCain Joins Daily Mail as Online Columnist

Former co-host of “The View” Meghan McCain has joined DailyMail.com as a columnist. Her first piece will be out the week of Sept. 20.



The outlet made the announcement Thursday, with publisher and editor in chief Martin Clarke saying, “Meghan’s column will be a space for her to have her uncensored say on the news of the day whether it be political, breaking news, showbiz or issues based.”



Clarke went on, “I’ve always been impressed with Meghan’s ability to generate discussion and debate and I look forward to her columns tackling what Americans are talking about.”



McCain does, indeed, generate discussion. Her on-air statements and social media posts routinely drive daily discourses and while she is an ardent conservative, she occasionally makes headlines for criticizing Republicans and agreeing with Democrats.



“I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe,” she added.



McCain, who left ABC’s daytime talk show earlier last month after repeated clashes with the more liberal hosts, said in her own statement, “It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut.”



The Daily Mail is a U.K.-based tabloid published by DMG Media.