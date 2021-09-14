Hurricane Nicholas has made landfall along the Texas coast, bringing the threat of up to 20 inches (50cm) of rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast which have already been battered by storms this year.Full Article
Flash floods warning as Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas
