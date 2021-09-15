Anthony Mackie Cast as Lead on Sony’s Live-Action ‘Twisted Metal’ TV Series

Anthony Mackie has been cast in the lead role on Sony Pictures Television’s live-action “Twisted Metal” series. He’ll play the John Doe role from the popular vehicular combat video-game series.



Mackie will also executive produce the show.



Doe is described as “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives.”



“With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat,” Sony continued.



“We’re thrilled to have Anthony Mackie on board,” Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said in a statement on Wednesday. “His ability to blend comedy, action and drama is perfect for the Twisted world we’re creating.”



“We’ve been big fans of Anthony’s phenomenal body of work over the years and knew he was the only actor who could play a character as complex, funny and compelling as John Doe,” Glenn Adilman, executive vice president of comedy development at Sony Pictures Television, added. “Fortunately for us, he agreed.”



Deadline first reported the casting news.



