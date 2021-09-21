J&J: Booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response
Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that a booster of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a stronger immune response months after people receive a first dose.Full Article
LONDON — Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune..
Booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine generated a big spike in antibodies, the company reported.