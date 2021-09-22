Sarah Dash, Singer & Labelle Co-Founder, Dies At 76
She co-founded the all female group Labelle, along with fellow members Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx.Full Article
R&B singer Sarah Dash, who co-founded the groundbreaking group Labelle which had a number one hit with Lady Marmalade, has died..
Sarah Dash, R&B singer and co-founder of Labelle best known for “Lady Marmalade,” died Monday, her friend and the mayor of..