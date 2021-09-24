How to Watch the New Season of ‘Great British Baking Show’: Where It’s Streaming and When

A new season of “The Great British Baking Show” is finally upon us. It’s been a full calendar year since the most recent season of everyone’s favorite reality baking series aired, but judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back with 12 all-new contestants, baking their hearts out for a chance at the grand prize.



With “The Great British Baking Show” Season 12 now here, many may be wondering how, exactly, to watch the new 2021 season. Pasts seasons have had staggered airings in the U.S., and even in the U.K. the show has aired on a couple of different networks. Here’s everything you need to know.



*How to Watch “The Great British Baking Show” in the U.S.*



If you’re in the U.S., each new episode of “The Great British Baking Show” will be streaming on Netflix. The first episode of Season 12 (or “Collection 9” as it’s called on Netflix) is available on September 24 starting at 3 a.m. ET, and new episodes will arrive weekly on Fridays at the same time.



The good news is there’s only a delay of a few days from the U.K. airings, so American watchers not wanting to be spoiled on who gets sent home each week just have to avoid spoilers for a couple of days.



*How to Watch “The Great British Baking Show” in the U.K.*



If you’re in the U.K., you can watch “The Great British Bake Off” (as it’s called across the pond) on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. BST. The first episode debuted on September 20, and new episodes will air weekly on Tuesdays.



*“The Great British Baking Show” 2021 Contestants*



Netflix



In advance of the new season’s release, the full list of contestants for the 2021 edition of “The Great British Baking Show” has been revealed and is as follows.



· Amanda Geo, 56, Metropolitan Police detective, London

· Chigs Parmar, 40, Sales manager, Leicestershire

· Crystelle Pereira, 26, Client relationship manager, London

· Freya Cox, 19, Student, North Yorkshire

· George Aristidou, 34, Shared lives coordinator, London

· Giuseppe Dell’Anno, 45, Chief engineer, Bristol

· Jairzeno, 51, Head of Finance, London

· Jürgen, 56, IT professional, Sussex

· Lizzie Acker, 28, Car production operative, Liverpool

· Maggie, 70, Retired nurse & midwife, Dorset

· Rochica, 27, Junior HR business partner, Birmingham

· Tom, 28, Software developer, Kent