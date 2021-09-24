Rob Lowe, Florence Pugh and More Stars Tackle Movie Tropes in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!’ (Video)

Never mind the fact that Netflix original films traffic quite heavily in well-worn tropes — the streaming service has launched the first trailer for a new comedy special called “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” that finds celebrities discussing, dissecting, and having fun with familiar plot beats in your favorite movies. Hosted by Rob Lowe, the one-off special features a wide range of celebrities weighing in on everything from the Meet-Cute to the Ticking Time Bomb to the Jump Scare, using iconic films like “Forrest Gump” and “Out of the Past” as examples.



“Stock characters, familiar story beats, and convenient plot devices have crept in over time,” Lowe says in the trailer. “Tonight, we celebrate the clichés that have made cinema what it is today,” Lowe adds, as Netflix is pegging the special as something between a comedy special and a celebration of cinema history. It’s not quite the full-on roasting of something like VH1’s “Best Week Ever,” but also not an AFI tribute either.



The trailer promises sitdown interviews with folks ranging from Andrew Garfield to Florence Pugh to Richard E. Grant to Andie McDowell, and the full list of participants also promises the inclusion of folks from the critical community like film critics Amy Nicholson, David Edelstein, and Nathan Rabin, as well as comedians like The Lucas Brothers and podcast personalities like Jess Cagle and Ira Madison III.



Check out the trailer below, followed by the full list of participants. “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” is produced by Broke and Bones, with executive producers Rob Lowe, Jon Petrie, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. It is produced and directed by Sean Doherty, with Alice Mathias and Ricky Kelehar also serving as directors.



Ben Caudell serves as the head writer alongside Dane Baptiste, Sean Doherty, Erika Ehler, Jason Hazeley, Daniel Maier, Michael Odewale, Charlie Skelton.



The special premieres exclusively on Netflix on September 28.



