Ratings: ‘SVU’ Season 23 Premiere Is Thursday’s Most-Watched Broadcast Show

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) didn’t kiss last night on NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” Season 23 premiere, but they did draw the most overall eyeballs (5.55 million) on broadcast TV.



NBC and Fox ended up in a tie for first place in primetime ratings among adults 18-49, but no one came close to NBC in total viewers.



The NFL Network’s “Thursday Night Football” game aired on ABC in Charlotte and on NBC in Houston, rendering the below early Nielsen numbers for those two networks subject to extra adjustment. Final Live + Same Day numbers, not including out-of-home viewing.



For now at least, NBC and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was second with 3.1 million.



CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.8 million, ABC was fourth with 2.1 million.



For CBS, at 8, “Big Brother” had a 0.8 rating and 3.5 million total viewers. At 9, a Kenny Rogers special, “All in for The Gambler,” got a 0.3 rating and 2.9 million total viewers. A rerun followed.



The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 501,000.



We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.



