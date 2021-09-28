‘The View’ Guest Host Caitlyn Jenner Touts ‘Socially Progressive’ Views, Teases Another Political Run (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner is open to the possibility of running for political office again. While guest-hosting “The View” on Tuesday, Jenner called her failed gubernatorial campaign in California “one of the most rewarding experiences” of her life, and said it clarified what she wants to do within the Republican party.



As Jenner recounted her experience to the panel of women, she noted how she met people of all sorts — some wonderful, and some not so much. Still, even the “disappointing” side of California isn’t a major deterrent for her future political endeavors. When asked point blank if she would run again, Jenner did hesitate just a bit, but still answered in the affirmative.



“Yes. I want to stay involved. It really opened my eyes to political life,” Jenner said. “It opened my eyes, but there is other things I’d like to do. One is try to get the Republican party to be more inclusive.”



Jenner then touted how, even though she’s always been a Republican and has “conservative economic values,” she considers herself “socially progressive.”



When asked by Joy Behar if she was as bothered by the Jan. 6 insurrection as she was by the country’s immigration issues — which Jenner cited as the deciding factor in her choice to run — Jenner once again hesitated, but conceded that “it wasn’t right.”



“Obviously it wasn’t right, and we can’t have that in our country. We need to bring people together is what we need to do,” Jenner said. She then criticized how people are “put into a box” based on their political beliefs, and argued that she is someone who’s out of the box.



“The Republican party needs to change, and to be honest with you, I am the poster child for change,” Jenner added.



You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.