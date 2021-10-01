Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Allows COVID Vaccine Mandate For NYC Schools To Move Forward

Gothamist

Teachers protest against COVID-19 vaccination mandates in New York, August 25th, 2021. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied an emergency appeal from a group of teachers to block New York City's mandate for public school teachers.

The Bronx native said Friday that the nation’s highest court would not hear a federal challenge, which sought to halt the city’s order just before it took full effect. [ more › ]

