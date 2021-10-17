Bill Clinton released from California hospital
Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection, and will head home to New York to continue his recovery. (Oct. 17)
The former president was admitted to a Southern California hospital for a non-COVID-related infection earlier this week.
