Vote To Be Held On Removing Thomas Jefferson Statue From New York City Hall
Some city council members have championed the statue's removal, citing Jefferson's history as a slaveholder.Full Article
Conservative commentator Scott Jennings and Professor Michael Higginbotham debate whether or not removing a Thomas Jefferson statue..
The statue is 188-years old and about 7-feet tall and efforts for it to be removed reignited due to protests for racial justice..