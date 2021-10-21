South Korea launches space rocket
South Korea's first domestically produced space rocket reached its desired altitude on Thursday but failed to deliver a dummy payload into orbit in its first test launch. (Oct. 21)
This is a huge leap forward for the East Asian country’s space program.
The country, which aspires to be a leader in space technology, says it has plans to land an uncrewed craft on the moon by 2030.