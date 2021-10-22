Alec Baldwin Says His Heart is Broken After Fatal Shooting
The actor says he is cooperating with police officers investigating why the gun killed the movie’s director of photography and wounded the director.Full Article
Baldwin tweets 'my heart is broken' after fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins
Actor Alec Baldwin said his "heart is broken" and he is fully cooperating with police after the fatal shooting of a cinematographer..