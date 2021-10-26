Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. (Oct. 25)
Two people are dead and four people, including a Boise Police officer, were hurt during a shots fired event at Boise Towne Square.
