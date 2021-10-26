Hiker lost in woods ignored calls from rescuers because they didn't recognize the number
A hiker missing on a trail at Mount Hubert in Colorado didn't pick up his phone for rescuers because he didn't recognize the number.
A search and rescue unit in Colorado says a hiker spent the night in the forest after they "ignored repeated phone calls from us..