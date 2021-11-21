Rare first printing of U.S. Constitution sells for record $43M
Published
A rare first printing of the U.S. Constitution sold at Sotheby’s in New York for $43.2 million, a record price for a document or book sold at auction.Full Article
Published
A rare first printing of the U.S. Constitution sold at Sotheby’s in New York for $43.2 million, a record price for a document or book sold at auction.Full Article
First Printing of the Constitution , Sells at Auction for , Record-Breaking $43.2 Million.
At a November 18 auction, a rare..