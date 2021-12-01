LeBron James in NBA’s virus protocols, ruled out Tuesday
LeBron James has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, and was ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.Full Article
It is unclear whether James has tested positive for the virus or is a close contact with someone who did.
LeBron James, who has missed half the Lakers' games so far this season, is out again after landing in the NBA's COVID-19 health and..