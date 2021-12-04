U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive in Ukraine that could begin as soon as early 2022.Full Article
Russia is planning a military offensive against Ukraine, which could begin as soon as early 2022, according to United States..
Moscow may be planning a large-scale military offensive for the end of January, Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov cited..