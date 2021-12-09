Aubrey Plaza to star in spy movie 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre' with Jason Statham
Published
Here's what you need to know about Aubrey Plaza's new trailer for her buddy-action movie with Jason - and Statham. Plus, she's coming to Wilmington
Published
Here's what you need to know about Aubrey Plaza's new trailer for her buddy-action movie with Jason - and Statham. Plus, she's coming to Wilmington
Operation Fortune Ruse de guerre Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In the film, super-spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must..
Watch the official trailer for the action movie Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, directed by Guy Ritchie. It stars Jason Statham,..