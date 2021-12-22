Oxford school shooting suspect's mom texted son not to kill himself, defense lawyers say
Published
When Jennifer Crumbley texted her son "Don't do it" after the Oxford High School shooting, she was asking him not to kill himself, lawyers say.
Published
When Jennifer Crumbley texted her son "Don't do it" after the Oxford High School shooting, she was asking him not to kill himself, lawyers say.
Oakland County's prosecutor says the parents of Oxford school shooting suspect knew for months that their son was depressed but..