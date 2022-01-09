Rangers Dominate 3rd Period, Finish Off Ducks 4-1
Ryan Lindgren scored twice in the third period after Jarred Tinordi got credit for the tiebreaking goal in the Rangers' 4-1 victory over Anaheim.Full Article
The 6-6, 232-pound defenseman, playing Saturday nightÂ for the first time since Nov. 21, broke a 1-1 tie with his first goal as a..