‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski in Talks to Direct Third ‘Quiet Place’ Film for Paramount

“Pig” director Michael Sarnoski is in talks to direct the untitled third film in the “A Quiet Place” franchise, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.



Though the story is based on an original idea from the franchise’s director, co-writer and star John Krasinski, the new “A Quiet Place” movie isn’t expected to be a “Part III” direct sequel continuing with the same characters, but rather a spinoff film. Plot details are being kept under wraps.



Sarnoski replaces former director Jeff Nichols who was previously attached to write and direct. Nichols’ exit is amicable, and he will instead pivot his attention to another untitled science-fiction film that he’s also developing at Paramount.



Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski through his Sunday Night banner with partner, Allyson Seeger. Seeger will also serve as executive producer.



“A Quiet Place Part II” was the first studio film to be released exclusively in theaters in 2021. It earned $57 million in domestic box office grosses during its opening weekend and rose to a worldwide cumulative of $297 million.



Paramount had originally intended for the untitled “A Quiet Place” sequel to be released in 2022, but the film now has a release date of March 31, 2023.



Sarnoski is repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and attorney Derek Kroeger.



