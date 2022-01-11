‘House of Gucci’ Gets February Digital, Blu-ray Release Dates

“House of Gucci” is coming to home video just in time for Valentine’s Day.



Ridley Scott’s drama about the Gucci family will be released on Digital on Feb. 1, and will hit Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 22 courtesy of MGM and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.



The 1980s-set film chronicles the true story of the Gucci family and murder of fashion-house heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), with Lady Gaga filling the role of Maurizio’s wife and aspirational Gucci, Patricia Reggiani. The ensemble cast also includes Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino, and the film is in the thick of awards season having picked up a Best Actress award for Lady Gaga from the New York Film Critics Circle.



The Digital, Blu-ray and DVD releases of the film will come with all-new bonus features, including a behind-the-scenes featurette called “The Rise of the House of Gucci” and another featurette focused on Lady Gaga’s intense performance called “The Lady of the House.” The home video release also includes a deep-dive into the aesthetics of the film, from the costumes to the production design, called “Styling ‘House of Gucci.’”



The film is based on the book “The House of Gucci” by author Sara Gay Forden, and the screenplay was written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna.



“House of Gucci” was released exclusively in theaters on Nov. 24 and has thus far grossed $50 million domestically. No doubt the film’s home video release will come as welcome news to those who missed or skipped it in theaters, and now have a chance to catch up with the lengthy R-rated crime drama.