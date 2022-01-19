The Biden administration will give out 400 million free N95 masks
The high-quality masks will go to pharmacies and community health centers starting this week in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.Full Article
The White House announced that the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile.
The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that..