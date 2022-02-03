Dolly Parton to Host 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

Country music legend (and vaccine benefactor) Dolly Parton will host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, The Academy, Prime Video and MRC announced Thursday.



The ceremony will stream live on Prime Video on March 7 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.



Parton will be joined by several co-hosts, to be announced in the coming weeks. The nominations will be announced next week.



“I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we’re

going to have some fun,” Parton said.



“We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said. “There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide.”



“Dolly Parton’s status as a beloved and inspirational icon is a testament to her ongoing impact as an

artist, philanthropist, and human being. As we bring the Academy of Country Music Awards to our Prime Video customers worldwide for the first time, we are thrilled to showcase the power of Amazon in creating these impactful global entertainment moments with an icon like Dolly as host, as well as must-see performances and collaborations. Amazon is excited to create 360-degree entertainment experiences and engagement with fans that continue beyond the credits rolling in what is sure to be the most fan-centric event of the year,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios said.



Parton will release her next album, “Run, Rose, Run” on March 4, ahead of the March 7 release of her original novel “Run, Rose, Run,” co-written with James Patterson. Parton has also been announced as a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022.