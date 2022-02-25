Watch Live: President Biden announces Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Published
Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated for a seat on the high court.
Published
Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated for a seat on the high court.
President Biden intends to nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on..
Biden To Nominate , the First Black Woman , to Sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.
CNN reports that a source says..