GoFundMe Launched for Toddler Who Lost Both Parents in Highland Park Shooting
Published
A GoFundMe has been launched to help a two-year-old boy who lost both of his parents in the horrific Highland Park shooting on July 4.Full Article
Published
A GoFundMe has been launched to help a two-year-old boy who lost both of his parents in the horrific Highland Park shooting on July 4.Full Article
The toddler, Aiden, was separated from his parents in the ensuing chaos. They were among the seven fatalities in Monday's mass..