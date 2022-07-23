The U.S. Forest Service is taking emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires
The action would speed up projects to clear underbrush to protect the world's largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires.Full Article
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday it's taking emergency action to save giant sequoias by speeding up..