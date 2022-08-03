Attorney General Eric Schmitt Wins GOP Primary for U.S. Senate in Missouri
Published
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the Show Me State.Full Article
Published
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the Show Me State.Full Article
Former President Donald Trump was the butt of the joke on CNN Tonight on Tuesday over an ambiguous endorsement of “ERIC” in the..
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been defeated by state Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the state’s Republican Senate..