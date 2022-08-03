Missouri AG Eric Schmitt Beats Eric Greitens In GOP Senate Primary

Watch VideoMissouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November.
