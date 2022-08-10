Trump says he invoked 5th Amendment in deposition for New York investigation
Published
Donald Trump's deposition comes days after his Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI, related to an investigation into presidential records.
Published
Donald Trump's deposition comes days after his Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI, related to an investigation into presidential records.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump says he invoked Fifth Amendment, declined to answer questions during testimony in NY civil..
Former US President Donald Trump is expected to be questioned under oath in the coming days in the New York attorney general's..