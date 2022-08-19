Judge: Michigan abortion ban can't be enforced
A Michigan judge has blocked county prosecutors from enforcing a pre-Roe abortion ban that would have allowed providers to be charged with a felony (Aug. 19)
Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham ordered a preliminary injunction blocking Michigan’s abortion ban.