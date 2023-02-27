In Murdaugh trial, Defense claims two shooters
A defense expert in the double murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh testified Monday that he thinks two different shooters killed Murdaugh's wife and son. (Feb. 27)
Watch day two of the cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina Attorney who is accused of killing his wife and child..
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Defense is expected to continue calling witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial Wednesday..