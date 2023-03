CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) - They've got the green beers, Irish soda bread and the flavors of the emerald isle. But on this St. Patrick's Day, some have just one question: where's the beef? Corned beef that is. Cloverleaf Tavern in Caldwell, N.J., is celebrating Saint Patrick's Day, which fell on a Friday during Lent. For Catholics, [...]