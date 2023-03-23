Congress grills TikTok's CEO about security of user data
Published
Lawmakers hear from the CEO of TikTok as the threat that the app will be banned grows larger.Full Article
Published
Lawmakers hear from the CEO of TikTok as the threat that the app will be banned grows larger.Full Article
TikTok CEO , Grilled by Congress , Amid Calls for App to Be Banned.
On March 23, TikTok CEO
Shou Chew made his..
House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) today announced the details of a full committee hearing..