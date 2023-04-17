Fetterman returns to Senate after medical treatment
Published
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman returned to the Senate on Monday, two months after having sought inpatient treatment for clinical depression. (April 17)
Published
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman returned to the Senate on Monday, two months after having sought inpatient treatment for clinical depression. (April 17)
ViewSenate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will be back at work in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, almost six weeks after a fall at a..
When the Senate reconvenes Monday, it will mark Sen. John Fetterman's first day back since Feb. 15 after treatment for..