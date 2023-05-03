1 dead, several hurt in shooting at Atlanta medical building
Police say one person was fatally shot and at least four others were injured in a shooting at a medical building in downtown Atlanta. (May 3)
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Atlanta medical facility
Multiple people were injured in the southern US city of Atlanta on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire inside a building, police..
The Atlanta Police Department ordered a shelter-in-place warning in connection with an active shooter incident at a medical office..